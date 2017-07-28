Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alison Marras
foodbymars
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
bowl of ramen
Bone Broth Ramen
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
leaf
eggs
egg
meal
asian
soup
noodles
ramen
onion
blanket
seaweed
bowl
flat lay
bone broth
udon
chopstick
nori
asian cuisine
paleo
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20