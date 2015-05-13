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Federica Diliberto
federyka
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bowl of fruits topping with cereal
Healthy Breakfast
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G16
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fruit
white
wood
table
breakfast
brown
healthy
meal
grain
plate
bowl
bananas
oatmeal
flat lay
raisin
gravy
yummy
muesli
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