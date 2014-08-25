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Jez Timms
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bouquet assorted-color flowers
Pastel rose bouquet
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
rose
natural
pink
white
vintage
still life
leaves
celebration
roses
brown
peony
floral wallpaper
bride
floral background
bridal
soft
wild
antique
Non-copyrighted images
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