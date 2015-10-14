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Kaitlyn Jameson
willsk
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bottom view shot of bamboos during daytime
Dark green bamboo canopy
A map marker
Maui County, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
sun
trees
grey
leaves
jungle
bamboo
woods
greenery
jungle background
forest road
filter
bloom
forest tree
tall
summer trees
forest top
united states
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