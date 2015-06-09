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Jimmy Chang
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bottom view of sunlight over green trees
Green leaves under blue sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
trees
cloud
heaven
cool
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