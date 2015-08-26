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bottom view of bridge during day
Steel Bridge Below
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
black
architecture
construction
new york
bridge
fog
steel
structure
brooklyn
symmetry
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