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Alexandra Kirr
alexkirrthegirl
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books arranged on shelves inside library
Daunt Books
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Daunt Books, London, United Kingdom
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Published on
July 27, 2017 (UTC)
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Panasonic, DMC-GX8
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Unsplash License
books
library
reading
bookstore
bookshop
public library
bibliothek
interior design
london
book
room
warehouse
united kingdom
indoors
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