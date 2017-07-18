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Thought Catalog
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book on brown wooden surface
Poetry in print book
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
books
paper
writing
grey
poetry
poems
book
text
words
menu
page
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