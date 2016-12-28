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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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Featured in
Spirituality
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book beside the table lamp
Open book by lamp
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 28, 2016 (UTC)
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OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M10MarkII
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bible
grey
desk
reading
chair
lamp
spirituality
read
devotional
book
furniture
table lamp
lampshade
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