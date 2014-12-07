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whileimout
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body of water with wooden docks during daytime
Two piers on a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
trees
grey
lake
outdoors
sailboat
sunny
clear
dock
shore
marina
harbor
pier
pebbles
harbour
moor
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