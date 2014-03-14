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Taylor Leopold
taylorleopold
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body of water with fog
Lake Relaxation
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
cloud
river
grey
lake
waves
fog
horizon
gray
mist
serenity
ripples
calmness
sepia
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