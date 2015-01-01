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body of water under cloudy sky
reflection of sunset at dawn
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
summer
sunrise
sun
cloud
orange
grey
sunset wallpaper
morning
weather
environment
reflection
scenic
horizon
dawn
dusk
sunset background
still
4K images
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