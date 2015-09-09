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Greg Becker
gregbecker
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body of water under clear blue sky
South Jetty Road
A map marker
Sand Dunes Rd, Florence, OR 97439, USA, United States
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Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
ocean wallpaper
river
calm
waves
horizon
water wallpaper
coast
oregon
water background
ocean background
ripple
open
clear
pacific
jetty
usa
florence
united states
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