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Georgia Dixon
georgiadixon
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body of water under blue sky
Mountains by the lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 16, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
winter
mountains
snow
lake
bank
reflection
hills
rocks
pond
coast
rocky
mountain tops
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