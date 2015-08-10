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Kristopher Kinsinger
kkinsinger
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body of water surrounded by trees under cloudy sky during daytime
Bright blue reflection
A map marker
293 Fire Rte 70, Harcourt, ON K0L, Canada
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Published on
August 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
sunrise
clouds
trees
cloud
lake
reflection
dawn
dusk
cloudy
pine
tree silhouette
reflection on water
canada
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