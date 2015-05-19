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Veri Ivanova
veri_ivanova
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body of water surrounded by mountains
Lake in a mountain valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
mountains
clouds
snow
grass
lake
outdoors
woodland
cloudscape
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