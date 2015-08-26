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Dio Hasibuan
diohsb
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body of water surrounded by green mountains during daytime
Danau Toba
A map marker
Danau Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
mountains
clouds
trees
river
grey
lake
valley
view
panoramic
panorama
fields
day
top view
hillside
altitude
indonesia
danau toba
north sumatra
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