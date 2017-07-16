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Amy Hamerly
amhamm
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body of water surrounded by grass
geyser-yellowstone-spring
A map marker
Yellowstone National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
blue
hot
grass
national park
heat
teal
yellowstone
steam
blue water
wyoming
thermal
geyser
thermal pool
united states
yellowstone national park
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