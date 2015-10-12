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Jevgenij Voronov
jevgenijvoronov
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body of water near trees under sky
Autumn pond
A map marker
Lielais Kemeru Tirelis, Latvija
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Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
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Unsplash License
forest
autumn
clouds
trees
cloud
lake
shadow
reflection
pond
swamp
oasis
latvia
land
outdoors
marsh
latvija
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