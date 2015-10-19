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Jesse Gardner
plasticmind
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body of water near rocks
Coastal Views
A map marker
Point Lobos, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
outdoor
grey
sand
waves
wave
fog
rocks
cliff
coast
coastline
shore
cliffs
misty
rocky shore
horizon line
san francisco
united states
point lobos
4K images
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