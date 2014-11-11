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Ana Filipa Neves
afilipa
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body of water near mountains
Dam Reservoir
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 11, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
mountains
river
lake
rock
tourism
outdoors
structure
tower
dam
canyon
reservoir
attraction
hoover dam
cloudscape
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