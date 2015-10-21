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body of water near mountains at daytime
Green lakeside
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-3 II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
river
grey
lake
reflection
moody
mist
wilderness
quiet
serene
calm water
misty
overcast
range
mountain line
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