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Josh Reeder-Esparza
joshre
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body of water near mountains
Snowy mountain lake shore
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
grey
lake
park
environment
alaska
mountain range
glacier
reflect
peak
snowy
range
glassy
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