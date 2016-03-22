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Max Lawton
maxwelllawton
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body of water near mountain at daytime
Scenic road in Queenstown
A map marker
Queenstown, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
road
clouds
snow
trees
grey
rock
cold
mountain lake
mist
forest road
cloudy
pine
peak
new zealand
queenstown
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