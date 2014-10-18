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Greg Shield
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body of water near mountain
Three-pronged lake
A map marker
peyto lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
blue
mountains
snow
rain
trees
river
grey
lake
canada
freedom
fog
mountain lake
gloomy
forest lake
canadian rockies
forset
peyto lake
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