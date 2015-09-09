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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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body of water near green trees under cloudy sky
Mist over the lake shore
A map marker
Oregon, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
sunrise
trees
white
grey
morning
minimal
fishing
reflection
fog
peaceful
cloudy
foggy
isolation
early
waters
united states
oregon
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