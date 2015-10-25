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Mark Harpur
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body of water near green trees during daytime
Frozen Donner Lake
A map marker
Donner Lake, Truckee, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sea
sunrise
sun
trees
river
wood
purple
lake
fog
brown
woods
coast
steam
seascape
windy
united states
truckee
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