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Billy Onjea
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body of water near gray rock formation
Misty day in Yosemite Valley
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
snow
trees
grey
lake
rock
fog
rocks
outdoors
misty forest
national park
mist
pine trees
pine
outside
evergreen trees
united states
yosemite national park
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