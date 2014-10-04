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Patrick Van Stee
vanstee
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body of water near gray mountain
Driftwood in a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
trees
grey
lake
stone
clear
wild
woodland
branch
peak
driftwood
treeline
steep
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