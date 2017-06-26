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Artem Sapegin
sapegin
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body of water near concrete buildings
Oberbaumbrücke
A map marker
Oberbaum Bridge, Berlin, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
architecture
sunrise
river
grey
bridge
germany
cityscape
silhouette
berlin
dusk
twilight
long exposure
waterfront
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