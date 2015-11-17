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Dylan Gialanella
dylangiala
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body of water near cliff
Shingle beach by a cliff
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Vík í Mýrdal, Vík, Iceland
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Published on
November 17, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 550D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
black
green
human
trees
rock
stone
surf
moss
walk
cliff
coast
bay
rugged
iceland
outdoors
landslide
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