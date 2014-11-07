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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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body of water near bridge during daytime
Smooth rocks under a bridge
A map marker
Bend, OR, UAA
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
trees
river
grey
calm
bridge
rock
rocks
cold
stream
wild
creek
brook
bend
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