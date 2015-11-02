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Jacob Chen
yolohobo
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body of water in front of mountains
Lake Ohau under thick clouds
A map marker
Lake Ohau, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
sunset
blue
mountains
sunrise
blue sky
lake
calm
morning
mountain range
dawn
serene
blue water
still
new zealand
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