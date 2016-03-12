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Valihan Konurbayev
loonatick
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body of water in between mountains
mountain lake with cloud sky
A map marker
Kazakhstan
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
winter
mountains
snow
grey
hiking
camping
mountain range
outdoors
mountain view
wilderness
explore
cloudy day
elevation
cloudscape
kazakhstan
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