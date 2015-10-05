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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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body of water during sunset
Stockholm water sunset.
A map marker
Stockholm, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
bird
sunrise
cloud
red
lake
birds
calm
rock
sunshine
rocks
relaxation
coast
shore
late
sweden
stockholm
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