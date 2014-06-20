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Leah Tardivel
leahtardivel
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body of water during horizon
Calm Sea Lundy Sunset
A map marker
Lundy, Torridge, England
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 450D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
blue
sunrise
clouds
orange
grey
purple
island
horizon
rocks
dawn
dusk
seascape
england
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