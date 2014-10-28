Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
cindy del valle
cindydvr
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
body of water during golden hour
Dramatic golden sunset.
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-SZ1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
sunrise
sun
clouds
orange
waves
sunset wallpaper
morning
yellow
brown
horizon
dawn
dusk
orange sky
sunset background
coastline
tranquil
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20