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body of water covered with fog
Docked Near The Lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 650D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
sea
outdoor
trees
grey
boat
minimal
horizon
transport
coast
boats
dock
shoreline
pier
bay
misty
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