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Jeremy Goldberg
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body of water between icebergs
Jökulsárlón glaciers
A map marker
Jökulsárlón, Iceland
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Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7R
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
grey
lake
calm
ice
reflection
cool
iceberg
cold
glacier
ripple
serene
ripples
north pole
melting
polar
icy
iceland
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