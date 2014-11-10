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body of water between houses
The canal during winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
winter
snow
river
clear sky
cold
canal
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