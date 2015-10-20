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Mickey O'neil
mickeyoneil
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body of water between forest
Lake at Buryatia
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Traktornaya Ulitsa, Buryatiya Republits, Russia, 671013, Okinsky District
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Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
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Apple, iPhone 5s
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
winter
autumn
fall
trees
river
scenery
calm
park
reflection
scene
still
tranquil
russia
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