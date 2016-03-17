Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Karl Fredrickson
kfred
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
body of water between cherry blossoms
white-building-blossom
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 17, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
building
house
spring
blue
architecture
outdoor
pink
trees
grey
park
cherry blossom
blossom
outdoors
bright
bloom
courtyard
big city
rosa
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20