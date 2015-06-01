Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Robert Bye
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
body of water beside green and brown mountain under blue and white sky at daytie
Huge attractive beach rock
A map marker
S W Coast Path, Wareham BH20 5PU, UK, Dorset, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
green
grey
sand
boat
rock
seaside
shore
float
united kingdom
dorset
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20