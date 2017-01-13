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body of water beside bare tree
JC Saddington Park
A map marker
J.C. Saddington Park, Mississauga, Canada
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Published on
January 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
trees
grey
lake
toronto
rocks
shoreline
shore
sony
mississauga
sea
canada
rock
outdoors
port
coast
dock
pier
waterfront
promontory
Public domain images
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