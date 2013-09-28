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Zugr
zugr
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body of water
Submerged wood texture
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 28, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
waterfall
river
grey
rock
reflection
stone
flow
stream
ripple
ripples
reflections
fluid
running water
erosion
woodgrain
torrent
shallow water
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