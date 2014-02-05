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Victoria Alexander
pixeldebris
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body of water
Seagulls at West Pier
A map marker
West Pier, Brighton
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Published on
February 5, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
birds
calm
waves
beige
structure
seaside
dock
pier
seagulls
decay
erosion
jetty
derelict
run down
brighton
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