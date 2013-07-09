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Christopher Sardegna
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body of water
Stormy Seashore
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2013 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
summer
winter
clouds
rain
grey
plants
sand
waves
storm
outdoors
coast
beach house
grayscale
greyscale
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