I’ve quickly discovered that Yosemite National Park is the Disneyland for outdoor enthusiasts and creatives. This is one of my first trips to the park after driving six and a half hours through the night from Los Angeles. At the time I was working a retail job that ended around 10:00PM at night. So I would leave with my wife after my shift and drive through the night to spend my day off at Yosemite. This was captured just after we woke up after a quick hour nap in our cramped Honda Accord. 21 24mm photos stitched together.