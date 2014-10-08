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Kate Geraets
kategeraets
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body of water
Rocky beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
mountains
lake
rock
rocks
blur
mountain range
bokeh
cold
mountain lake
coast
pebble
rocky beach
north
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