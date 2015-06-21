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body builder woman wearing black crop-top cross armed closeup photography
Strong woman
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Published on
June 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
dark
black
model
female
light
fitness
sports
brown
healthy
flash
blonde
top
fit
muscles
arms
blonde hair
instructor
sporty
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